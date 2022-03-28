Mbrëmjen e djeshme u mbajt ceremonia e ndarjes së çmimeve Oscars. Eventi u drejtua nga Regina Hall, Amy Schumer dhe wanda Sykes, hera e parë që ceremonia pati kaq prezantues që kur Anne Hathaway dhe James Franco drejtuan edicionin e 83-të në 2011.

“CODA” fitoi të 3 çmimet për të cilat ishte nominuar, përfshirë filmin më të mirë dhe një fitore historike për Troy Kotsur, i cili fitoi për aktorin më të mirë dytësor, duke u bërë njeriu i parë i shurdhër që fitoi një çmim Oscar për aktrim. Will Smith mori çmimin për aktorin më të mirë.

Çmimi iu dha pas momentit tronditës kur goditi me shuplakë Chris Rock pasi komediani bëri një shaka me gruan e Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, ndërsa prezantoi një çmim tjetër.

LISTA E PLOTË E FITUESVE

Filmi më i mirë

Belfast

Coda – FITUES

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Regjia më e mirë

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – FITUESE

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Aktori më i mirë

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … BOOM!)

Will Smith (King Richard) – FITUES

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Aktorja më e mirë

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) – FITUESE

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Aktorja më e mirë në rol joprotagonist

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – FITUESE

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Aktori më i mirë në rol joprotagonist

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda) – FITUES

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Efektet vizuale

Dune – FITUES!

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Produksioni

Dune – FITUES

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Filmi më i mirë ndërkombëtar

Drive My Car – FITUES

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Kinematografia

Dune – FITUES

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Kënga më e mirë origjinale

Be Alive (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to Joy (Belfast)

No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – FITUESE

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Dokumentari me metrazh të shkurtër

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball – FITUES

Three Songs for Benazi

When We Were Bullies

Dokumentari më i mirë

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul – FITUES

Writing With Fire

Filmi më i mirë i animuar

Encanto – FITUES

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Grimi dhe flokët

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – FITUES

House of Gucci

Editimi

Don’t Look Up

Dune – FITUES

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick… BOOM!

Filmi më i mirë me metrazh të shkurtër

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye – FITUES

On My Mind

Please Hold

Filmi i animuar me metrazh të shkurtër

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper – FITUES

Skenari origjinal më i mirë

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) – FITUES

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Skenari më i mirë i përshtatur

Coda (Sian Heder) – FITUES

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Kompozimi më i mirë

Don’t Look Up

Dune – FITUES

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Sound

Belfast

Dune – FITUES

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Kostumografia

Cruella – FITUES

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story