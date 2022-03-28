Mbrëmjen e djeshme u mbajt ceremonia e ndarjes së çmimeve Oscars. Eventi u drejtua nga Regina Hall, Amy Schumer dhe wanda Sykes, hera e parë që ceremonia pati kaq prezantues që kur Anne Hathaway dhe James Franco drejtuan edicionin e 83-të në 2011.
“CODA” fitoi të 3 çmimet për të cilat ishte nominuar, përfshirë filmin më të mirë dhe një fitore historike për Troy Kotsur, i cili fitoi për aktorin më të mirë dytësor, duke u bërë njeriu i parë i shurdhër që fitoi një çmim Oscar për aktrim. Will Smith mori çmimin për aktorin më të mirë.
Çmimi iu dha pas momentit tronditës kur goditi me shuplakë Chris Rock pasi komediani bëri një shaka me gruan e Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, ndërsa prezantoi një çmim tjetër.
LISTA E PLOTË E FITUESVE
Filmi më i mirë
Belfast
Coda – FITUES
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Regjia më e mirë
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – FITUESE
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Aktori më i mirë
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … BOOM!)
Will Smith (King Richard) – FITUES
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Aktorja më e mirë
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) – FITUESE
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Aktorja më e mirë në rol joprotagonist
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – FITUESE
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Aktori më i mirë në rol joprotagonist
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (Coda) – FITUES
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Efektet vizuale
Dune – FITUES!
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Produksioni
Dune – FITUES
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Filmi më i mirë ndërkombëtar
Drive My Car – FITUES
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Kinematografia
Dune – FITUES
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Kënga më e mirë origjinale
Be Alive (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to Joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – FITUESE
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)
Dokumentari me metrazh të shkurtër
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball – FITUES
Three Songs for Benazi
When We Were Bullies
Dokumentari më i mirë
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul – FITUES
Writing With Fire
Filmi më i mirë i animuar
Encanto – FITUES
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Grimi dhe flokët
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – FITUES
House of Gucci
Editimi
Don’t Look Up
Dune – FITUES
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick… BOOM!
Filmi më i mirë me metrazh të shkurtër
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye – FITUES
On My Mind
Please Hold
Filmi i animuar me metrazh të shkurtër
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper – FITUES
Skenari origjinal më i mirë
Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) – FITUES
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
King Richard (Zach Baylin)
The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)
Skenari më i mirë i përshtatur
Coda (Sian Heder) – FITUES
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Kompozimi më i mirë
Don’t Look Up
Dune – FITUES
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Sound
Belfast
Dune – FITUES
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Kostumografia
Cruella – FITUES
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Leave a Reply