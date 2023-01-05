Grupi i hakerave “Anonymous” ka njoftuar se ka hakuar web faqen e ushtrisë serbe.

Me anë të një postimi në rrjete sociale, ata shkruajnëse, web-faqja e Ushtrisë serbe ka rënë.

“ Web-faqja e Ushtrisë serbe ka rënë. Fashisti Aleksandar, mos e humb kohën me qentë e tu. Ushtria juaj nuk mund të leh tani. Mos e nënvlerësoni as Anonymous, ne do t’ju vendosim zinxhirin ”, thuhet në mesazhin e tyre.

Me foton e flamurit kuqezi, Anonymous i drejtohet Presidentit serb me fjalët: “Nëse do luftë, lufta të pret”.

#Anonymous has launched #OpSerbia

taking numerous government websites down the past few days. Targeting government infrastructure

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic wants a fight then a fight is coming his way

Stop Destabilizing the region and stop supporting #Russia

Expect Us! pic.twitter.com/zcCCESGW3F

— Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) January 5, 2023