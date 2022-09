Great news: Albanian parliament ratified #EU agreement for next seven years of EU financial assistance which will support #Albania’s reforms related to the enlargement process with up to +600 million EUR.

More info https://t.co/asRpzIuIRx#EuropeIsHere pic.twitter.com/B9fQClqQwT

— EU in Albania (@EUinAlbania) September 16, 2022