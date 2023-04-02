Policia e Pogradecit u vendos ne alarm mengjesin e kesaj te diele pasi mori njoftim se poshte nje makine po vendosej nje objekt.
Lajmerimi eshte bere rreth ores 04:00 nga roja i Prokurorise.
Ai ka pare nje shtetas qe ishte shtrire poshte makines se Eris Cekanit dhe po vendoste dicka te dyshimte.
Forcat e policise mberriten shpejt ne vendin e ngjarjes dhe me pas ekspertet kane konstatuar se poshte mjetit eshte vendos nje GPS.
Permes kamerave te sigurise po punohet per te zbardhur identitetin e personit qe vendosi GPS.
/a.r
