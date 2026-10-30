Presidenti ukrainas Volodymyr Zelensky do të vizitojë Stambollin më 31 tetor, me ftesë të Presidentit turk Rexhep Tajip Erdogan, siç njoftoi kreu i Drejtorisë së Komunikimit të Presidencës Turke, Burhanettin Duran.
Fokusi i bisedimeve pritet të jetë forcimi i bashkëpunimit midis Turqisë dhe Ukrainës, lufta me Rusinë, si dhe çështjet e sigurisë në Detin e Zi.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Istanbul on October 31 at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation to discuss boosting Türkiye-Ukraine cooperation, the Russia-Ukraine war and Black Sea security, says Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran https://t.co/oDHqyOLOoh
— TRT World (@trtworld) October 30, 2026
The post Takimi Erdogan-Zelensky në Stamboll të shtunën appeared first on Euronews Albania.
Burimi: Botë
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