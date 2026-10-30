Presidenti ukrainas Volodymyr Zelensky do të vizitojë Stambollin më 31 tetor, me ftesë të Presidentit turk Rexhep Tajip Erdogan, siç njoftoi kreu i Drejtorisë së Komunikimit të Presidencës Turke, Burhanettin Duran.

Fokusi i bisedimeve pritet të jetë forcimi i bashkëpunimit midis Turqisë dhe Ukrainës, lufta me Rusinë, si dhe çështjet e sigurisë në Detin e Zi.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Istanbul on October 31 at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation to discuss boosting Türkiye-Ukraine cooperation, the Russia-Ukraine war and Black Sea security, says Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran https://t.co/oDHqyOLOoh

— TRT World (@trtworld) October 30, 2026