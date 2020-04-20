Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Sondazhi i Covid-19/ Gati 87% e shqiptarëve e vlerësojnë deri tani pozitivisht punën e kryeministrit

Java News by Java News
20/04/2020 22:56
Sondazhi i Covid-19/ Gati 87% e shqiptarëve e vlerësojnë deri tani pozitivisht punën e kryeministrit
Sipas një sondazhi nga Eduart Zaloshnja në lidhje me punën e Kryeministrit Edi Rama dhe të qeverisë për përballimin e situatës kundër koronavirusit kanë votuar:

61%- SHUMË POZITIV

26- POZITIV

6%-NEGATIV

5%-SHUMË

2%-NUK E DI

Fotot/Mungesa e madhe në kulturë, që do të lerë Rikard Ljarja

Fotot/Mungesa e madhe në kulturë, që do të lerë Rikard Ljarja

