Sondazhi i Covid-19/ Gati 87% e shqiptarëve e vlerësojnë deri tani pozitivisht punën e kryeministrit

Sipas një sondazhi nga Eduart Zaloshnja në lidhje me punën e Kryeministrit Edi Rama dhe të qeverisë për përballimin e situatës kundër koronavirusit kanë votuar:
61%- SHUMË POZITIV
26- POZITIV
6%-NEGATIV
5%-SHUMË
2%-NUK E DI
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
Email
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
© 2019 JAVA NEWS - Të Gjitha Të Drejtat E Rezervuara.
© 2019 JAVA NEWS - Të Gjitha Të Drejtat E Rezervuara.
Login to your account below
Fill the forms bellow to register
Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.
Leave a Reply