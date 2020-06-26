Presidenti i Serbisë, Aleksandar Vuçiç ka takuar në Bruksel Presidenten e KE, Urusla von der Leyen.

Vuçiç pas takimit është shprehur optimist ku ka thënë se tashmë Serbia ka hyrë në një fazë të re në marrëdhëniet me BE, dhe mund t’i bashkohet unionit në 2026.

Por ndërkohë Von der Leyen ka bërë thirrje palëve politike në Serbia që të ecin me reformat dhe dialogun me Kosovë. Sipas saj, kjo e fundit është thelbësore për integrimin europian të Serbisë.

Thank you for the good discussion @predsednikrs. After the elections, a broad dialogue with all political forces is needed to move ahead with reforms needed to bring Serbia🇷🇸 closer to the EU. The dialogue with Kosovo is key. We will also support Serbia’s post-pandemic recovery. pic.twitter.com/a1pYcb0b5a

