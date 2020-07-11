Sekretari i Përgjithshëm i PS, Taulant Balla ka zhvilluar sot një takim online me Raporteren për Shqipërinë në PE, ambasadorin Luigi Soreca së bashku dhe me deputetin e PS, Ervin Bushati.

Ai zbulon se takimi ishte një diskutim i shkëlqyer lidhur me reformat kryesore që po ndodhin në Shqipëri, Rindërtimin, situata me COVID-19 dhe rimëkëmbjen ekonomike, si dhe me rekomandimet nga opinionete Venecias.

Veçanërisht Balla theksoi se këto të fundit duhen adresuar tek ligji për median.

Diskutim i shkëlqyeshëm me raportuesen e PE Isabella Dos Santos, ambasadorin e BE, Luigi Soreca, sot mbi reformat kryesore që po ndodhin; mbi procesin e rindërtimit; mbi situatën me COVID-19 & rimëkëmbjen ekonomike; për rekomandimet e Komisionit të Venecias që duhen adresuar, veçanërisht në ligjin për median.

Excellent discussion with EP Rapporteur @isabel_mep and EU Ambassador @LSorecaEU today on the main reforms going on; on the reconstruction process; on the situation #COVID19 & the economic recovery; on the @VeniceComm oppinions to be addressed, especially on the Media Law. pic.twitter.com/BXsgoRA8j1

