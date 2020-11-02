Kryeministri Edi Rama ka deklaruar se Këshilli i Europës ka vlerësuar Shtëpinë me Gjethe si muzeun më të mirë 2020.
Rama shprehet se e shkuara e kujtimet janë pjesë e historisë sonë, duke shtuar se komunizmi ishte fatkeqësi bërthamore.
<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fedirama.al%2Fvideos%2F3451207591662234%2F&show_text=0&width=560″ width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>
