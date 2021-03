Good discussion with MFA @HeikoMaas today. Exchanged views on #WesternBalkans & the need to move forward #EU enlargement process, incl by launching accession talks with #Albania & #NorthMacedonia as soon as possible. Our support to the region in fighting #COVID19 continues. pic.twitter.com/q3PrDCXJkd

— Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) March 22, 2021