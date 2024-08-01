Pas performances se dobet te opozites ne protesten e sotme para Bashkise Tirane, kane plasur edhe batutat ne rrjete sociale.
Teksa me pare u publikuan foto te Beling Kellicit qe ishte me pushime, sot munguan gjithashtu edhe molotovet.
Protestë pas proteste, opozites i mungon dicka derisa u katandisen ne 20 vete para Bashkise se Tiranes.
Ne rrjetet sociale qarkullon edhe batuta:
Protesta eshte si big brother – cdo jave eliminohet nga 1:
Iku Meta
Iku Argita
Iku Flamur Noka
Iku Luciano Boci
Iku Albana Vokshi
Iku Sali Lusha
Iku Molotovi
Iku djegia e gomave
Iken kangjellat
Iku dhe Belo
