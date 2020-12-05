Ikja e Kasem Hysenbelliut/ Prof.Dr. Ethem Ruka i shpreh ngushëllimet e Universitetit ”Luarasi”

Rektori i Universitetit Luarasi, Prof.Dr.Ethem Ruka ka shprehur ngushëllimet në emër të stafit për ndarjen nga jeta të Presidentit të Televizionit ‘’Fax News’’, z.Kasem Hysenbelliut nga COVID-19.
Prof.Dr.Ethem Ruka i shpreh ngushëllimet e përzemërta familjes dhe të afërmve të z.Hysenbelliu.
STATUSI NGA ETHEM RUKA
Ne emer te gjithe stafit te Universitetit Luarasi shprehim ngushellimet me te sinqerta per ndarjen nga jeta para kohe te presidentit te Televizionit Fax News, Kasem Hysenbelliu. Ngushellime te perzemerta familjes dhe te afermeve te tij! U prehte ne paqe!
Leave a Reply