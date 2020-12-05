Saturday, December 5, 2020
Ikja e Kasem Hysenbelliut/ Prof.Dr. Ethem Ruka i shpreh ngushëllimet e Universitetit ”Luarasi”

Java News by Java News
05/12/2020 17:00
Biologu Et’hem Ruka: Pandemia e koronavirusit mund të shuhet pas dy javësh
Rektori i Universitetit Luarasi, Prof.Dr.Ethem Ruka ka shprehur ngushëllimet në emër të stafit për ndarjen nga jeta të Presidentit të Televizionit ‘’Fax News’’, z.Kasem Hysenbelliut nga COVID-19.

Prof.Dr.Ethem Ruka i shpreh ngushëllimet e përzemërta familjes dhe të afërmve të z.Hysenbelliu.

STATUSI NGA ETHEM RUKA

Ne emer te gjithe stafit te Universitetit Luarasi shprehim ngushellimet me te sinqerta per ndarjen nga jeta para kohe te presidentit te Televizionit Fax News, Kasem Hysenbelliu. Ngushellime te perzemerta familjes dhe te afermeve te tij! U prehte ne paqe!

 

