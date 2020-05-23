Mjeku epidemiolog, Ilir Alimehmeti ka ndare nje lajm te mire me gjithe ndjekesit e tij.

Shume aktiv me keshilla dhe mendime lidhur me koronavirusi, epidemiologu kete here, duke iu referuar studimeve te fundit, shkruan se tani mund te hiqen dorezat, pasi koronavirusi nuk transmetohet me lehtsi mes prekjes se objekteve qe mendohet te jene ne infektuara.

Ja postimi i epidemiologut

Lajm i mire miqte e mi! 🙏

✅ CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – USA) tani informon se virusi nuk trasmetohet me lehtesi permes prekjes se objekteve apo siperfaqeve te infektuara!

➡️ Megjithese eshte ende e mundur, kjo mundesi eshte zbuluar qe eshte shume me e vogel se sa mendohej fillimisht.